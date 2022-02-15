Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $367,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period.

IWN traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.89. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

