BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $66.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

