Black Maple Capital Management LP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 1.0% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,670,000 after buying an additional 235,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,882,000 after buying an additional 773,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 231.9% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,445,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,446,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. 74,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,878,664. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

