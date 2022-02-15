Black Maple Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

