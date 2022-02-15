BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 29,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,738. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

