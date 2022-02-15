BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $252.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.36 and a 52-week high of $337.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

