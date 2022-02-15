BlackRock Inc. Invests $24.45 Million in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,450,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Shares of DRAYU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

