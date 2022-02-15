BlackRock Inc. Takes $25.65 Million Position in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,208,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,651,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Erasca as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

ERAS opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Erasca Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

