BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of TETRA Technologies worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $368.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.