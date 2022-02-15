Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001456 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $884,755.45 and approximately $70,257.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

