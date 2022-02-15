Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $284.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.