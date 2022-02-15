Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

