Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

