Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up 1.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

BATS:JPHY opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58.

