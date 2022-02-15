Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 7,762 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after buying an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 123,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JUST opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.