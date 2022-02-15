BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $6.41 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $900.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $991.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $913.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,082,185. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

