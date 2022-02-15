BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of CS Disco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $16,023,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

In other CS Disco news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,619 shares of company stock worth $3,492,696.

Shares of LAW opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. CS Disco Inc has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

