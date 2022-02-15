BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $18.02 Million Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,000. McAfee comprises approximately 0.5% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

McAfee stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

