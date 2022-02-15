BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVAN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVAN stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.47.

In other news, Director Robert M. Friedland acquired 40,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

