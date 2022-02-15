BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 708,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 10.2% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.74.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

