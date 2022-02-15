BlueSpruce Investments LP Acquires 499,990 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 13.6% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $780,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

