BMO Capital Markets Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of TWTR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Twitter by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

