BMO Capital Markets Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$25.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.53.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$23.72 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.40. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

