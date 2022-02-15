Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.41.

BDRBF opened at $1.33 on Monday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

