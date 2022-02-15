Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bayberry Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 4.8% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $99.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,645.31. 5,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,388.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,354.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

