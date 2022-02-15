BOOM (BOOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $94,105.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.86 million and $94,105.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00038756 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00105931 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars.

