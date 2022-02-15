Borr Drilling (BORR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BORR stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 5.07. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

