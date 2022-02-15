Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

