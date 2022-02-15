Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 2,755 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 5.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 1.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $39,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $285.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $247.33 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

