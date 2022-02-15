Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 470,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,159,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises 2.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.

