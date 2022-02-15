Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 176 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

