Boxer Capital LLC Acquires 430,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 60,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 242,500 shares of company stock worth $2,844,098.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

