Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 463 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 262,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,025,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $326.13 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

