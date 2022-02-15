Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $994,663,000 after buying an additional 733,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $856,849,000 after buying an additional 849,912 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

