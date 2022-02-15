Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,713 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $122.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.