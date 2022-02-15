Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 4,966 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $192.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.21. The company has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,467 shares of company stock worth $85,217,026 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

