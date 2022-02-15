Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 4,966 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $1,652,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $192.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $198.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

