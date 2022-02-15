Brandywine Managers LLC Purchases 5,612 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

