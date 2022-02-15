Brandywine Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brandywine Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 646,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,471,668. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

