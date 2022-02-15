Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.58 ($104.06).

BNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($99.43) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €1.04 ($1.18) on Thursday, hitting €76.58 ($87.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,851 shares. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.97.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.