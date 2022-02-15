Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.58 ($104.06).

BNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($99.43) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €1.04 ($1.18) on Thursday, hitting €76.58 ($87.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,851 shares. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.97.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.