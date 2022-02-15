BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

