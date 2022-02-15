Bridger Management LLC Sells 14,100 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bridger Management LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $9.46 on Tuesday, reaching $416.46. 5,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.26 and a 200 day moving average of $532.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $15,771,802. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

