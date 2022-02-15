Bridger Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bridger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 4.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR traded up $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $615.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

