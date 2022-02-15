Brigade Capital Management LP Buys 29,500 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Avaya comprises 0.4% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avaya by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 27.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

