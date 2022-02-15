Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 62.9% in January

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

BEDU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

