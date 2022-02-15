British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $640.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($8.66) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.33 on Friday. British Land has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.