British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $640.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($8.66) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.33 on Friday. British Land has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.