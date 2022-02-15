Broad Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 117,300 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.41% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $3,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,305 shares of company stock worth $22,622,175.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BATRA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.