Broad Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. F45 Training comprises about 0.4% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

FXLV opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last quarter.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

