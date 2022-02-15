Broad Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. F45 Training comprises 0.4% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $100,164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 over the last quarter.

F45 Training stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

FXLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

