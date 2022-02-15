Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce $597.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.20 million and the lowest is $582.39 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 508.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $18,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 935,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 2,755,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.37.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

